AKV introduces Robinson Starter Interrupt Kit

AKV has designed an innovative patent-pending Robinson Helicopter Starter Interrupt Kit (RHSI) that is an easy-to-install field modification for all Robinson helicopters.

The RHSI kit prevents the engine from cranking with the throttle open in the R22 and R44, and in the R66 with both the throttle and/or fuel cutoff open. The below video shows the seamless operation in an R44 Raven I. This is great for flight schools or anyone looking to protect their Robinson helicopter from costly initial start over speeds or hot starts, the company said.

The RHSI is in the FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) pipeline and is expected to be approved by end of summer 2020, with an EASA STC to follow shortly thereafter.