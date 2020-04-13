Airwolf welcomes 2 new sales representatives

Airwolf Aerospace has announced the addition of two new sales representatives, Roy Wiley and Karson Branham.

Advertisement

Wiley is responsible for outside sales for Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Wiley has extensive experience in the helicopter industry and holds an FAA airframe and powerplant (A&P) license with inspection authorization (IA) privileges. He has many years of experience in aviation parts manufacturing, FAA regulatory compliance and sales. He is based in Southern California and will be travelling throughout his territory.

Branham who lives in Oregon and has over 30 years of experience in the helicopter industry will be taking care of outside sales in Alaska, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Branham holds an A&P IA license with fixed-wing and helicopter experience in part 121, 125, 135, 137 and 145 repair station environments and spent many years as the DOM of a helicopter aerial agricultural spray company.

Advertisement

Both Wiley and Branham will be handling the sales of all of Airwolf’s high-quality, low-cost products including Bell 407 main rotor hub elastomerics; TT Straps for the Bell 206, 204, 205, 212, and UH-1; Enstrom piston and turbine helicopters; Airwolf’s STC kits for the installation of True Blue Power Lithium-ion batteries (coming soon) and Airwolf’s agricultural spray systems for R22 and R44 helicopters under the company’s Apollo Spray Systems brand.