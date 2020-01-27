Hollywood pilot Fred North, flying the 5-bladed H145, Bell in Mirabel, San Diego Gas & Electric, AW139 at 1K deliveries, Firecat & more!
Airwolf Aerospace partners with True Blue Power
True Blue Power announced Airwolf Aerospace has selected the company’s ultra-lightweight, fast-charging main ship batteries for a series of new lithium-ion battery supplemental type certification (STC) kits on 18 turbine helicopter models.
Airwolf’s lithium-ion battery STC kits include a state-of-the-art True Blue Power lithium-ion main ship battery, mounting hardware, simple wiring harness and a magic button that is exclusive to Airwolf. The magic button is a combination digital computer, annunciator and battery warm-up switch. Airwolf STC kits essentially offer a plug-and-play, stand-alone installation, requiring only a one-square-inch hole in the panel for the annunciator.
“Our first phase of helicopter STCs is nearly complete. We expect certification and battery kits available the first quarter of 2020,” said Eric Wolf, vice president of Sales and Business Development for Airwolf Aerospace. “EASA ETSO, TCCA and ANAC certifications, along with phase two STCs for the Bell 204, 205 and 212, the UH-1, and the Leonardo AW139 will follow later in the year.”
Phase I Lithium-ion Battery STC Kits — Availability expected the first quarter of 2020
- Airbus H125 (AStar)
- Airbus H130
- Airbus H135
- Airbus H145
- Bell 206
- Bell 206L/L1/L3/L4
- Bell 407
- Enstrom 480
- MD Helicopters MD369
- MD Helicopters MD500
- MD Helicopters MD600
Phase II Lithium-ion Battery STC Kits — Availability expected the fourth quarter of 2020
- Bell 204
- Bell 205
- Bell 212
- Bell OH-58
- Bell UH-1
- Leonardo AW119
- Leonardo AW139
True Blue Power aircraft batteries are TSO-certified and engineered with the most sophisticated lithium-ion chemistry available. The True Blue Power TB17 (17 amp-hour), TB20 (20 amp-hour), TB30 (30 amp-hour), TB40 (40 amp-hour) and the TB44 (46 amp-hour) main ship batteries deliver more power for engine starts, more energy for emergency and back-up power, ultra-fast recharge and much longer life. Benefits and features include:
- Ultra-lightweight and powerful — Up to 60 percent lighter than lead-acid and NiCad batteries and more amp-hours per pound than any other aircraft battery
- Reduced empty weight and increased useful load — More cargo, more passengers, longer range
- Extended useful battery life — More than double lead-acid and NiCad batteries
- Rapid recharge — Back-to-back engine starts
- Faster, cooler and cleaner engine starts — Less wear and extended engine life
- Superior high temperature and cold weather performance — -40°C/-40°F to +70°C/158°F
- Reduced scheduled maintenance costs — Save up to 90 percent in total maintenance costs
- Environmentally friendly — Eliminate toxic metals, acid spills and significantly reduce carbon emissions
True Blue Power advanced lithium-ion batteries will be on display in the True Blue Power booth #5729 during HAI Heli-Expo, Jan. 28 – 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Airwolf Lithium-ion Battery STC Kit information will be available in Airwolf Aerospace booth #6020.