Airwolf Aerospace partners with True Blue Power

True Blue Power announced Airwolf Aerospace has selected the company’s ultra-lightweight, fast-charging main ship batteries for a series of new lithium-ion battery supplemental type certification (STC) kits on 18 turbine helicopter models.

Airwolf’s lithium-ion battery STC kits include a state-of-the-art True Blue Power lithium-ion main ship battery, mounting hardware, simple wiring harness and a magic button that is exclusive to Airwolf. The magic button is a combination digital computer, annunciator and battery warm-up switch. Airwolf STC kits essentially offer a plug-and-play, stand-alone installation, requiring only a one-square-inch hole in the panel for the annunciator.

“Our first phase of helicopter STCs is nearly complete. We expect certification and battery kits available the first quarter of 2020,” said Eric Wolf, vice president of Sales and Business Development for Airwolf Aerospace. “EASA ETSO, TCCA and ANAC certifications, along with phase two STCs for the Bell 204, 205 and 212, the UH-1, and the Leonardo AW139 will follow later in the year.”

Phase I Lithium-ion Battery STC Kits — Availability expected the first quarter of 2020

Airbus H125 (AStar)

Airbus H130

Airbus H135

Airbus H145

Bell 206

Bell 206L/L1/L3/L4

Bell 407

Enstrom 480

MD Helicopters MD369

MD Helicopters MD500

MD Helicopters MD600

Phase II Lithium-ion Battery STC Kits — Availability expected the fourth quarter of 2020

Bell 204

Bell 205

Bell 212

Bell OH-58

Bell UH-1

Leonardo AW119

Leonardo AW139

True Blue Power aircraft batteries are TSO-certified and engineered with the most sophisticated lithium-ion chemistry available. The True Blue Power TB17 (17 amp-hour), TB20 (20 amp-hour), TB30 (30 amp-hour), TB40 (40 amp-hour) and the TB44 (46 amp-hour) main ship batteries deliver more power for engine starts, more energy for emergency and back-up power, ultra-fast recharge and much longer life. Benefits and features include:

Ultra-lightweight and powerful — Up to 60 percent lighter than lead-acid and NiCad batteries and more amp-hours per pound than any other aircraft battery

Reduced empty weight and increased useful load — More cargo, more passengers, longer range

Extended useful battery life — More than double lead-acid and NiCad batteries

Rapid recharge — Back-to-back engine starts

Faster, cooler and cleaner engine starts — Less wear and extended engine life

Superior high temperature and cold weather performance — -40°C/-40°F to +70°C/158°F

Reduced scheduled maintenance costs — Save up to 90 percent in total maintenance costs

Environmentally friendly — Eliminate toxic metals, acid spills and significantly reduce carbon emissions

True Blue Power advanced lithium-ion batteries will be on display in the True Blue Power booth #5729 during HAI Heli-Expo, Jan. 28 – 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Airwolf Lithium-ion Battery STC Kit information will be available in Airwolf Aerospace booth #6020.