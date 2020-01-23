Airwolf adds True Blue Power lithium-ion batteries to over 18 turbine helicopter models

Airwolf Aerospace is expanding its cost saving product line with new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificates (STCs) that will allow the installation of True Blue Power’s lightweight, fast charging, low maintenance, field proven, TSO-approved lithium-ion main ship batteries on all variants of the Airbus H125 (AStar), H130, H135, and H145; Bell 206, 206L/L3/L4, and 407; Enstrom 480; MD 369, MD 500, and MD 600 helicopters.

Advertisement

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and National Civil Agency of Brazil (ANAC) STCs will follow the FAA certification. The STC project for the helicopters listed above is in the final stages. Certification should be received and the battery STC Kits will be available at the end of Q1 2020.

Helicopter models such as Bell 204, 205, 212, UH-1, and Leonardo AW119 and AW139 will follow later in 2020.

The STC installation kits include the high quality, state-of-the-art True Blue Power lithium-ion battery, mounting hardware, simple wiring harness and the exclusive “Magic Button” digital computer / annunciator / battery warm up switch. The Airwolf STC offers an essentially plug and play stand-alone installation with only a one-square-inch hole required in the panel for installation of the annunciator.

Now with the Airwolf/True Blue Power partnership operators can enjoy the many benefits of the high-power True Blue Power TB17 (17 amp-hour), TB20 (20 amp-hour), TB30 (30 amp-hour) and TB40 (40 amp-hour) lithium-ion batteries.

True Blue Power batteries utilize the most sophisticated lithium-ion chemistry available, providing unmatched advantages including increased power, significantly reduced weight and extended useful life. The batteries are TSO approved and are a valuable upgrade from heavy, maintenance-intensive lead-acid and nickel-cadmium (NiCad) alternatives. Additional benefits include:

Advertisement

Increased power — 3 times the energy per kilogram

Extended useful battery life — more than 4 times the life of a lead-acid or NiCad alternatives

Rapid recharge — Only 10 Minutes to fully recharge.

Back-to-back engine starts

Cooler and cleaner engine starts – (typically 20 secs) less wear and extended life on engine components

Superior high temperature and cold weather performance (-40°C/-40°F to +70°C/158°F)

Reduced empty weight and increased useful load — more cargo, more passengers, longer range

Reduced maintenance costs — 70 to 90 percent less scheduled maintenance

Reduced direct operating costs — less fuel, less maintenance, less ground personnel, less infrastructure

Reduced carbon emissions — eco-friendly NanoPhosphate lithium-ion cell chemistry

The Airwolf Lithium-ion Battery STC will save you money, the hassle of carrying start sticks and the nagging worry of being let down by your lead acid battery.

Airwolf Aerospace has over 30 years of experience designing, certifying and manufacturing cost saving PMA and STC’d components. Contact us for more information on the new Li battery STC, Bell 407 Elastomerics, TT Straps and other helicopter components.