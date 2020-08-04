Airinmar selected by Air Methods for warranty and value engineering services

AAR subsidiary Airinmar, the top global independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new services agreement with the world’s largest civilian helicopter operator, Air Methods.

Airinmar’s services will include the identification, claim, recovery and reporting of rotorcraft/aircraft component warranty. Airinmar will compliment Air Methods’ existing processes and apply its proven procedures, support systems and skilled technical staff. With this partnership, Air Methods will also benefit from Airinmar’s value engineering of costs associated with the repair process, including price quotes from suppliers and service vendors. Based on the data analyses and findings, Airinmar identifies cost reductions, as well as process improvements.

“Airinmar’s reputation for effective warranty management, value engineering and ability to customize solutions for our unique fleet makes this partnership important in helping us execute on our operational goals,” said Jay Mahen, Air Methods vice-president, Supply Chain. “By complementing our team with these cost control services, we will be continuing to optimize our supply chain to provide safe and reliable lifesaving emergency air medical care 24/7, 365.”

“We are proud to be providing tailored cost control services to the world’s largest civilian helicopter operator,” said Matt Davies, Airinmar general manager. “Our service will fit efficiently within Air Methods’ operation at over 300 locations and assist in the reduction of its annual component repair costs.”