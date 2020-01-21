Airbus to display civil range of helicopters at Heli-Expo 2020

Airbus Helicopters will be showcasing its civil range of helicopters at Heli-Expo 2020, which runs from Jan. 28 to 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Center-stage on booth 3432 will be an H125, an ACH130 Aston Martin Edition, and an H175. The H125 will be displayed with the company’s latest improvements destined to better serve aerial work operations. Following the success of Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) since its launch in 2017 as the dedicated private and business aviation helicopter platform, particularly with the ACH145 and ACH160, Airbus has renewed its offer for the ACH130 by partnering with Aston Martin, the epitome of automotive art. The H175 on the booth will be displayed in an offshore transportation configuration.

In addition, an H160 immersive experience will highlight the helicopter’s breakthrough innovations in three of its major missions – offshore transportation, private and business aviation, and emergency medical services, as well as its digital support concept.

“Customer centricity is the focus of our display at Heli-Expo this year, as it is for our operations on a daily basis,” said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO. “The continuous product improvements and service enhancements being implemented on our wide range of aircraft are intended to provide value to our customers and to facilitate the varying missions of our helicopters all over the world.”

Committed to accompanying customers long after an aircraft is first delivered, Airbus will present its latest selection of support and service enhancements at the HCare corner, where visitors can learn more about the new online customer portal, digital services, analytics, training, and HCare global contracts. These offers, among others, enable customers to increase availability and mission success, optimize their costs, lower the maintenance burden, enhance safety and sustain the value of their assets.

In addition, the Airbus Helicopters static display, adjacent to the booth, will feature an AS332 from Heli Austria in a firefighting configuration; an H125 from Brainerd Helicopters in an aerial work configuration and an H125 from LAPD in a law enforcement configuration; an H145 from San Diego Gas & Electric; and last but not least, the Vahana demonstrator, having just completed its flight test campaign. On the flight line at Heli-Expo, customers can experience a demo in an H125 equipped with the new Garmin TXi TM avionics, an H135, and an ACH130 with a bespoke interior.