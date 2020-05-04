Airbus receives Canadian certification for the H135 with Helionix

The latest evolution of the H135 helicopter has received Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) certification. Helionix, the avionics system designed by Airbus, offers operators increased mission flexibility and safety.

“The H135 has proven itself to be one of the most reliable aircraft on the market,” said Dwayne Charette, president and COO of Airbus Helicopters Canada. “This recent certification now allows us to deliver the H135 with the latest technologies to our customers, providing them the ideal combination of power, safety and maneuverability.”

Proven for its endurance, versatility and cost-competitiveness, the H135 is well suited for a wide range of missions including emergency medical services (EMS), law enforcement, corporate transport, and ab initio and advanced military pilot training.

The H135’s Helionix avionics suite includes a glass cockpit and a four-axis autopilot. Designed with three large electronic displays, the cockpit is night vision goggle compatible and includes a first limit indicator which highlights the appropriate engine instrument data for the pilot in one indicator. The H135’s advanced cockpit improves pilots’ situational awareness, and the high-set main rotor and Fenestron shrouded tail rotor enhance operational safety.

The H135 comes with the lowest operating and maintenance costs in its class. It is designed to provide enhanced mission capability along with simplified and reliable maintainability. This IFR certified twin-engine helicopter can land almost anywhere, particularly in high and hot conditions, while carrying more payload over longer distances than other rotorcraft in its category.

With more than 300 operators and 1,350 helicopters across the globe, the H135 fleet has accumulated more than five million total flight hours.

Airbus is the leading provider of helicopters to North America, with a presence in Canada dating back 35 years. Currently, there are some 220 operators flying approximately 720 Airbus helicopters in Canada in key parapublic and civil roles such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, oil-and-gas, utility (mining, firefighting, powerline maintenance, search-and-rescue, forestry, environmental surveys) and transport (tour, corporate and private).