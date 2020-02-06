Airbus Helicopters releases new safety notice regarding Vortex Ring State training

Advertisement

Airbus Helicopters has released a new safety information notice regarding Vortex Ring State training recommendations and consideration about the Vuichard recovery technique for all helicopters (civil and military) ever built by the company. The Vuichard Recovery Safety Foundation is very delighted about the promotion of the recovery technique. The foundation thanks Airbus Helicopters for the collaboration in improvement of worldwide helicopter safety.

Swiss helicopter pioneer, Captain Claude Vuichard is known for multiple safety techniques in helicopter operations. The most famous maneuver is the Vortex Ring State Recovery Technique. His procedure was filmed for the first time, performed by Vuichard in a very impressive form, in 2017.

Today Vuichard is travelling around the world, on his mission for zero vortex accidents and to spread the message for more safety in the helicopter industry globally.

For his tireless commitment for increased safety in the industry, he was honored in 2018 with the Safety Award issued by the Helicopter Association International (HAI).

After more than 30 safety seminars, courses and over 200 flight training hours in 2.5 years with more than 1,700 participants, it is clear that the message is spreading across the helicopter manufacturer, pilot, operator and flight school communities.