Airbus Helicopters launches new customer portal and online marketplace

Airbus Helicopters has unveiled a number of improvements to its digital services ecosystem based on feedback from customers, including the new collaborative AirbusWorld customer portal and an online marketplace making e-commerce practices from the consumer world available to Airbus customers.

The new collaborative portal, which replaces Keycopter, offers a simplified and streamlined navigation and user experience, integration of the global network of service and training centres, and new functionalities such as an online catalogue and online communities to foster open dialogue among operators and with Airbus Helicopters. AirbusWorld is also an integral part of the connected services end-to-end digital solution, enabling customers to manage their data and consult a growing number of Airbus analytics on the platform.

The new online marketplace brings B2C e-commerce practices to the helicopter industry. An evolution of the current eOrdering service of AirbusWorld, the marketplace proposes a wide selection of high-demand products and parts — tools and ground support equipment, chemicals, hardware and more — to customers via specialised vendors. Benefits for customers include a more diverse worldwide product inventory, including non-Airbus Helicopters products; a one-stop-shop approach at one online location; a more competitive offer; faster turnaround times with delivery direct to customer premises; and the ability to choose from a wider range of quantities.

At Heli-Expo, four U.S.-based companies — Wesco Aircraft, Boysen Aerospace, PPG Aerospace and Addev Materials — signed vendor agreements with Airbus, making them official vendors of these supplies on the Airbus Helicopters marketplace in North America.

“Striving for customer centricity in everything we do, using digitalisation as a key lever, is one of our driving priorities at Airbus Helicopters,” said Christoph Zammert, executive vice president of Support and Services at Airbus Helicopters. “We aim to achieve this by listening to customers and involving them in the development of new solutions that address their need for continued, efficient fleet operations while keeping costs under control. Our new customer portal and online marketplace reflect this ambition.”

Other improvements launched with AirbusWorld include the mobile version of the technical request service and the web & mobile version of the technical publication reader, known as ORION, which is now more performant, intuitive and fully accessible offline.