Airbus Helicopters facilitates first e-delivery in Asia Pacific

Indonesia’s PT. Smart Cakrawala Aviation has become the first customer in Asia Pacific to take delivery of its new H130 helicopter facilitated through a specially arranged e-acceptance process, which complies with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.

The Jakarta-based commercial air service operator formally accepted the new intermediate single helicopter into its fleet at the Airbus Helicopters regional delivery centre in Subang, Malaysia, where all the requirements of the normal delivery process were satisfied without the need for physical meetings or cross-border travel.

Under this e-acceptance process, detailed inspections and flight-tests were conducted by authorized Airbus staff in place of the customer’s own employees. These comprised test-flight, photo and video inspections of the helicopter, loose object check, disinfection of all items, and aircraft documentation verification.

The e-acceptance ceremony took place over two days via video conferencing with representatives of Airbus Helicopters and Smart Cakrawala Aviation, enabling the formal transfer of title. The helicopter will be transported to Indonesia within the next two weeks to the customer at Jakarta.

Currently operating a fleet of small fixed wing aircraft, the H130 will be Smart Cakrawala Aviation’s first helicopter, dedicated for passenger and cargo transportation, aerial survey and fire patrol.

Airbus Helicopters head of Asia Pacific, Vincent Dubrule, said: “Despite the ongoing Covid-19 challenges, it is vital that we continue to maintain our scheduled deliveries to our customers. We are honored to have Smart Cakrawala Aviation, not only as our new customer, but also as the first operator in Asia Pacific to accept their helicopter via this innovative e-acceptance process. We are thankful for their trust, and will continue to closely support their operations.”

“It was a successful e-acceptance and we are appreciative of Airbus’ ability to conduct the helicopter delivery online. The process expedites our operational readiness and the H130 improves our mission capabilities. We are pleased with Airbus’ assurance and remain confident in this new partnership that we are forging together,” added Smart Cakrawala Aviation chief executive officer Pongky Majaya.