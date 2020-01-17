The 2019 Vertical Photo Contest, Synergy Flight School, SAF Group, flying the Bristol Sycamore, on-demand helicopter market focus & more!
Airbus Helicopters appoints new head of external communications
Laurence Petiard has been appointed head of external communications for Airbus Helicopters, effective January 2020. In this new role, she will be in charge of coordinating Airbus Helicopters’ media relations, web, and social media activities.
Petiard has worked for the last five years in the Airbus Helicopters media relations department, where she was in charge of external communications for a variety of civil and military helicopter programs, while also acting as the main contact for French media, amongst others.
She has been with the company since 2005 in various project management roles, including four and half years with the H160 program team.
A Franco-British citizen, Petiard holds an MA (honors) in English literature from the University of Glasgow in Scotland with additional media relations certification from the Parisbased school of Journalism (ESJ-Pro).
As Airbus Helicopters’ new head of external communications, Petiard succeeds Guillaume Steuer, who was appointed head of external communications for Airbus at the end of 2019.