Airbus Helicopters appoints new executive VP of finance

Airbus Helicopters has appointed Thomas Hundt executive vice president of finance and member of the executive committee of Airbus Helicopters, effective March 1, 2020. Previously, he served as senior vice president of performance management and costing for Airbus Helicopters and managing director for Airbus Helicopters Germany.

He succeeds Linda Honold, who will retire after more than three decades with Airbus and its predecessor companies. Honold began her career with MTU Aeroengines in 1988, where she started in the controlling department. She held several management positions before becoming member of the board of management of EADS Military Aircraft as head of finance in 1999. In 2004, she was appointed chief financial officer of Cassidian and ultimately appointed as executive vice president of finance of Airbus Helicopters in 2012.

Before joining Airbus Helicopters in 2016, Hundt was chief financial officer and senior vice president of Arianespace, based in Evry, France.

Hundt began his career at Airbus in 1998 as controller in the Tornado Management Company Panavia and then moved in 2000 as controller to EADS headquarters (now Airbus). In 2004, he then joined the space business as vice president of division controlling at Astrium (now part of Airbus Defence and Space). Following this, he served as vice president of finance and controlling for navigation satellites from 2007 to 2011 and subsequently, following the expansion of his role, as vice president of finance and controlling for Earth observation, science and navigation satellites from 2011 to 2014.

Hundt holds a diploma in business economics from the Cooperative State University Stuttgart, Germany and an executive MBA from IMD, Switzerland.