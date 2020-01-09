Air Methods promotes JaeLynn Williams to CEO

Air Methods, a leading air medical service, has announced the promotion of JaeLynn Williams to the position of chief executive officer. Williams, currently executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications, will succeed Steve Gorman, who will continue as an active member of the company’s board of directors. These changes are effective Jan. 20, 2020.

“JaeLynn’s leadership attributes, business and financial acumen, and technical breadth make her the ideal person to lead Air Methods,” said Michael G. Fisch, chairman of the Air Methods board of directors. “Given her deep passion for customer and patient care, and her strong focus on accelerating growth, the board is confident JaeLynn will continue Air Methods’ recent record of achievement.

“The board is also deeply grateful to Steve Gorman for his leadership as CEO over the past 18 months, during which he has been instrumental in setting Air Methods on a path of strategic excellence and operational growth by building a strong leadership team and making significant operational improvements to create a great foundation for continued success,” Fisch added.

Since joining Air Methods in early 2018, Williams has revitalized the company’s sales and marketing functions, instituted customer-centric improvements and developed management operating systems and metrics. This work is grounded in Williams’ commitment to advancing healthcare, developed over a 28-year career.

Previously, Williams was chief commercial and marketing officer for GE Healthcare Digital, responsible for leading the global commercial strategy for marketing, sales, service, and delivery of this $1.6 billion business. Prior to GE, she was president and general manager of 3M Health Information Systems, a business of 3M Company, responsible for worldwide growth of a broad portfolio of healthcare software and consulting services.

“I am honored to assume leadership of this great company,” Williams said. “Working alongside our talented executive leadership team, our teammates and our board, I look forward to building an exciting and successful future for Air Methods — a future defined by service excellence to our customers, who rely on us as an indispensable partner dedicated to lifesaving care for those in need.”

“JaeLynn’s passion for the Air Methods mission, her vision and ability to deliver outstanding results make her the ideal choice to lead Air Methods,” added Gorman. “I am proud of the progress we have made together as a leadership team, and I look forward to working with JaeLynn to ensure a seamless transition.”