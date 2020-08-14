Air Methods, Airlift Northwest announce continued relationship

Air Methods, a leading air medical service in the U.S., and the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, announced that they have renewed their long-standing relationship with Airlift Northwest, the premier emergency air medical service in the Pacific Northwest. Air Methods and UW Medicine have been collaborating to serve communities in the region since 2015.

Airlift Northwest, a not-for-profit entity of UW Medicine, is dedicated to providing safe, efficient air medical care to critically ill and injured infants, children, and adults. Its aircraft are strategically located at eight bases throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southeast Alaska for rapid deployment.

Air Methods provides Airlift Northwest’s rotary wing services in the Pacific Northwest, which include helicopters, pilots, and mechanics. Air Methods is the nation’s largest provider of air medical emergency transport services and systems and is dedicated exclusively to air medical transport, focusing on high-quality safe transport of critically ill patients. Across the United States, it operates a fleet of more than 400 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing 48 states while transporting more than 70,000 patients every year.

Airlift Northwest rapidly deploys emergency aircraft throughout the state — from the coastal villages in western Washington to rural communities in Eastern Washington. Airlift Northwest flies out of bases in Arlington, Bellingham, Bremerton, Olympia, and East Wenatchee.

The agreement guarantees a continued relationship for the next five years.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Air Methods,” said Jeff Richey, interim executive director of Airlift Northwest. “Their highly trained flight pilots and mechanics, along with the most advanced aviation technology and aircraft in the industry, ensures we offer the best air medical transport available to the communities that count on us. These air ambulances are flying ICUs that provide unparalleled care to patients before they even arrive at the hospital. During these unprecedented times of Covid-19, the services we provide are more important than ever.”

Both Airlift Northwest and Air Methods have robust protocols in place to care for patients who are known or suspected to be positive for Covid-19. Both organizations are dedicated to continuing care for all patients who require transport and have implemented comprehensive safety standards, including personal protective equipment and thorough decontamination after very flight.

“Air Methods is proud to continue the strong relationship with such a respected partner as UW Medicine to provide emergency air medical services through Airlift Northwest, and we look forward to many more years serving communities throughout the state of Washington,” said Trevor Thompson, Air Methods senior vice president of sales. “Our aircraft make it possible for residents — particularly those in rural areas — to get access to the care they need as quickly as possible. This is true for Covid-19 patients, as well as those involved in automobile accidents or suffering from medical emergencies like a stroke or heart attack.”