Air Greenland partners with Rotortrade to purchase 2 EC225 helicopters for SAR

Air Greenland has taken delivery of one Airbus EC225 helicopter from Rotortrade, fully configured for search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, with another one to be delivered by June 2020.

Rotortrade managed the return-to-service and customization work to deliver a turnkey solution with a full nose-to-tail program and by-the-hour coverage.

Air Greenland, on behalf of the Danish State, runs the civilian SAR helicopter emergency response in Greenland and has decided to enhance its capabilities by purchasing these very recent and low-time, state-of-the-art helicopters.

These two Super Puma helicopters will enable Air Greenland to be well positioned to win the bidding of Greenland’s SAR contract renewal this summer.

Air Greenland works in cooperation with the Arctic Command, the local police and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center to rescue people in distress from ships and water. It also carries out transfers and medical evacuations for the Greenlandic Department of Health.

Rotortrade senior partner, Raymond Lubrano, said: “We are proud to support a local operator that really has at heart this mission of saving lives and invests smartly to provide the best possible service in even the most extreme conditions.”

Rotortrade is playing a crucial role in the 225 preowned market resurrection, leading the way in remarketing, but also managing and repurposing the 225 Super Puma platform worldwide.

Air Greenland’s technical director, Jørn Rasmussen, commented: “The Super Puma remains unbeatable in terms of performances and capabilities. We are fully confident on the type and are fully satisfied with the way Rotortrade has managed the entire project.”