Air Greenland partners with Rotortrade to purchase 2 EC225 helicopters for SAR

Air Greenland has taken delivery of one Airbus EC225 helicopter from Rotortrade, fully configured for search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, with another one to be delivered by June 2020.

Air Greenland has decided to enhance its capabilities by purchasing two EC225 helicopters. Air Greenland Photo
Rotortrade managed the return-to-service and customization work to deliver a turnkey solution with a full nose-to-tail program and by-the-hour coverage.

Air Greenland, on behalf of the Danish State, runs the civilian SAR helicopter emergency response in Greenland and has decided to enhance its capabilities by purchasing these very recent and low-time, state-of-the-art helicopters.

These two Super Puma helicopters will enable Air Greenland to be well positioned to win the bidding of Greenland’s SAR contract renewal this summer.

Air Greenland works in cooperation with the Arctic Command, the local police and the Joint Rescue  Coordination  Center  to  rescue  people  in  distress  from  ships  and  water.  It  also carries out transfers and medical evacuations for the Greenlandic Department of Health.

Rotortrade senior partner, Raymond Lubrano, said: “We are proud to support a local operator that  really  has  at  heart  this mission  of  saving  lives  and  invests  smartly  to  provide  the  best possible service in even the most extreme conditions.”

Rotortrade is playing a crucial role in the 225 preowned market resurrection, leading the  way  in  remarketing,  but  also  managing  and  repurposing  the  225  Super  Puma  platform worldwide.

Air Greenland’s technical director, Jørn Rasmussen, commented: “The Super Puma remains unbeatable in terms of performances and capabilities. We are fully confident on the type and are fully satisfied with the way Rotortrade has managed the entire project.”

