Air Ambulance Technology launches new UH-60 EMS kit

Air Ambulance Technology (AAT) has announced its new UH-60 Black Hawk ambulance/EMS kit, which can be easily installed into the cabin to configure the aircraft for air ambulance missions.

First delivered to the Austrian military in 1995 and since then, and upgraded with modern medical devices, the ambulance kit for the Bell 212 was the base for the UH-60 Black Hawk (S-70A-42 Austrian version) kit.

Because of the low G-loads of the Bell 212 and the high G-loads of the UH-60, the engineering of the ambulance kit was quite a challenge. AAT’s engineering team did a magnificent job to develop, design and test the kit to the CS.29 requirements, the company said.

The outcome was once again a customer-orientated ambulance kit for the UH-60 Black Hawk.

The benefits of Air Ambulance Technology’s medical kits are fantastic, the company said. They don’t require any structural modifications to the cabin to be installed, and with an installation time of 20-30 minutes including the bullet-proof floor, they are unmatched in this sector.

The medical carrier is equipped with the latest standard of medical devices, including a monitor/defibrillator, ventilator, perfusion pumps, and suction units. All these medical devices are charged during flight via a medical power distribution unit (MPDU). In addition, the medical carrier is equipped with an adjustable LED light.

The maiden flight of the kit was the recent evacuation of a patient suspected to have the Covid-19 virus. The patient was flown from Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, back home to Vienna.

The suspected Covid-19 patient was transported in a special “isolation bag” equipped with a negative pressure system.

This system meets and exceeds tough military requirements for multi-missions or dedicated capabilities for transporting patients, allowing the best patient care. Air Ambulance Technology’s EMS kit can be used for:

Battlefield medevac life support and patient transport

A search-and-rescue solution

A disaster relief solution