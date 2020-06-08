Air Ambulance Technology delivers first Bell 412 EMS kit to Montenegro Armed Forces

In 2018, Montenegro received three, secondhand Bell 412 EP/EPI helicopters — not only to modernize the fleet but also to set up the first helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) service to offer state-of-the-art patient care in the air to the country.

With a small fleet of just three Bell 412s, flexibility plays an important role if a maintenance issue or other transport needs occur.

One of the reasons Air Ambulance Technology was chosen to equip Montenegro’s Armed Forces with HEMS equipment was its “Quick Change Technology.” The Bell 412 can be changed from a standard utility/troop helicopter without any structural changes to the helicopter within 30 minutes. The HEMS equipment can be installed in any of the three helicopters without any problems whatsoever.

“I was very proud to be the sales lead and project manager for this introductory project in Montenegro,” said Lukas Hollnsteiner, technical sales engineer at Air Ambulance Technology. “I had to take all aspects of a new operator into consideration. Flight profile, medical equipment and patient access for the medical crew all played a big role in the design and layout of the medical solution we designed for Montenegro.”

State-of-the-art medical devices was an important aspect of the layout. This included a Corpuls C3 Slim (monitor defibrillator), Weinmann Life Base NG3 (ventilator with a built-in two-liter oxygen cylinder), Braun Space (perfusion pump) and a Weinmann Accuvac Pro (suction unit).

Also included in the configuration is an oxygen station which can hold 2,000 liters of compressed oxygen, enough to cover all other missions that may occur. A mobile “ground power unit” used to charge the medical devices whilst the helicopter is on the ground was also included. Dimmable LED lights and extendable stretcher handles complete the flexible HEMS system.

Air Ambulance Technology is a 27-year-old family business in its second generation. Nicole Kuntner-Hudson took over the role of CEO in 2018 as Dorothea and Egon Kuntner decided to leave the rudder to their daughter. Air Ambulance Technology was the pioneer for “quick change interiors” for both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and their interiors still require no structural change to the aircraft for installation. They have delivered over 1,000 EMS, VIP and special mission kits world-wide and own over 35 STCs for both helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft.