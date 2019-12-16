Aerotex expands into aviation material retail with new division

Aerotex is expanding its capability to better serve the aviation industry by expanding and introducing a new division to handle the demand for aviation materials supply. Introducing, Supply Kings, Aerotex’s premier division that handles sheet supply retail and custom 2D cutting/routing.

Advertisement

Supply Kings has the capabilities to cut a large variety of materials including rubbers, woods, plastics and aluminum.

A need was filled when Aerotex brought Supply Kings, a sheet supply and custom fabrication shop, under its wings Q3 of this year. With what started as simple material retail and fabrication, integrated into the aerospace company and soon bloomed. Armed with a three-axis CNC machine and a stock of various sheet material now at the company’s disposal, Aerotex’s scope of work has expanded to add fabrication and retail.

What aided this integration was noticing the need for aviation supply like Boltaron, Kydex, and Acrylite amongst its clientele. Having sheet supply, a CNC machine, and fabricators on its team is allowing Aerotex to serve the aviation industry more intelligently and efficiently.

Advertisement

The value Supply Kings adds to Aerotex as a sheets retailer and custom fabrication shop is exponential. With the new abilities a CNC machine brings and a stock of sheet materials, creating custom jigs, fittings, tools, and parts has become that much easier, cutting down on delivery, storage, and lead time.