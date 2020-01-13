The 2019 Vertical Photo Contest, Synergy Flight School, SAF Group, flying the Bristol Sycamore, on-demand helicopter market focus & more!
Aerotex adds new hardware options for its restraint systems
Aerotex is improving the convenience and availability of its cargo net and restraint system hardware by making them readily available for purchase to anyone looking to upgrade or replace their current hardware. Whether it is for a new or existing set, customers now have more options available for their aircraft or maintenance needs.
Aerotex is now stocking cargo net and restraint system hardware to meet client demands. With a stock of alligator clips, snap hooks, and swivel hooks available, repairing, maintaining, and manufacturing cargo nets and restraints have become quicker and more efficient.
With different load capabilities and harness options, customers will have a larger variety of hardware to choose from. The recent addition of aviation sheet supply and net/restraint hardware supply allows Aerotex to reduce lead times and improve customer experience.