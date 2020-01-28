Aerometals to showcase Sikorsky S70i EIBF during Heli-Expo

Aerometals, an aerospace design, engineering and manufacturing specialty leader for over 35 years will be showcasing the latest application of their new generation Engine Inlet Barrier Filter (EIBF) during the upcoming HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California. The company will display an S-70i Firehawk operated by City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Air Operations Department with an installed Aerometals EIBF system.

Designed with the latest technology computer airflow modeling and three-dimensional CAD technology, Aerometals EIBF brings innovation and efficiency to protecting critical engine components. In addition to protecting engines from FOD damage and filtering particulates and salt nuclei, the EIBF also guards against thermal impact spikes that can lead to premature hot section fatigue of firefighting aircraft. Attributes of the new design over legacy systems include a significant weight savings of almost 50 pounds, no airspeed correlation charts, no impact to ram air cooling of engines, no increase in fuel burn due to flat plate drag, and minimal impact to aircraft performance.

Aerometals CEO and President, Lorie Symon commented, “We want to thank The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Air Operations Department and their dedicated crews for allowing us to showcase such a critical piece of public safety equipment. As our lead the fleet customer, we also appreciate the confidence that the entire Air Operations Department placed in us at Aerometals.”

The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Air Operations S-70i Blackhawk will be featured on the Aerometals static display #1 during the HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California from Jan. 28-30, 2020.