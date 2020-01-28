AeroBrigham showcases vintage Bell 212 at Heli-Expo

This IFR Helicopter was purchased new in 1977 by Dr. Forrest Bird. Bird was noted for his work with oxygen systems in the aviation and medical fields. He was an avid aviation supporter his entire life and maintained an aviation museum with dozens of aircraft on display until his death the age of 94.

Advertisement

In October 2019, Red Rains, LLC of Odessa, Texas purchased this original Bell 212 through Helicopter Marketing Associates, LLCof Colleyville, Texas.

The new owners are active supporters of Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), a 501C (3) organization, which focuses on providing support to caregivers and families of wounded war veterans. It is their mutual support of WWFS that motivated them to purchase this Bell 212 when it became available. Along with two other helicopters, the Bell 212 will be used for activities with wounded warrior families at WWFS events.

Advertisement

Both AeroBrigham, LLC and Helicopter Marketing Associates, LLC are pleased to be featuring WWFS and provide them a forum to make people aware of their organization and the services provided to the wounded warriors and their families. WWFS has a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

Following Heli-Expo, the helicopter will undergo an avionics upgrade at AeroBrigham. The installation will include a new Garmin GTX-750/650 radio package along with an upgraded cockpit and cabin intercom system.