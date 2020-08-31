AeroBrigham continues support of essential air medical providers

With support of critical healthcare providers more important than ever, AeroBrigham is continuing to provide frontline assistance to air medical operators around the United States. One of these operators is Survival Flight, based in Batesville, Arkansas.

Advertisement

AeroBrigham is providing turnkey solutions by locating, reconfiguring, and delivering Bell 407 airframes to Survival Flight in an air medical and night vision ready mission profile. The seventh airframe was recently delivered by AeroBrigham and is in lifesaving service in the United States. The reconfiguration involved extensive avionics retrofit, custom paint, crew seating, and the Arrow Aviation Bell 407 STC air medical interior installation. Survival Flight operates several fixed- and rotary-wing bases around the United States providing 24-hour air medical transportation for sick and injured patients.

Advertisement

AeroBrigham has instituted a comprehensive internal program to protect employees and customers from Covid-19 and continues to explore new safety initiatives. The company is based in North Texas and offers complete fixed-wing and rotor-wing maintenance and completion support as well as customized aircraft support solutions and heavy maintenance to fit any need.