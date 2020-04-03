AeroBrigham blends maintenance and healthcare to improve safety

When AeroBrigham co-owner Danny Brigham left emergency room nursing to help open AeroBrigham, he likely never thought his medical background (and current nursing license) would be helpful in his aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul, and completion business in Decatur, Texas.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, life and business dramatically changed. Brigham is now putting his medical background to work along with his extensive A&P maintenance experience by protecting both employees and customers.

Speaking from the company’s main facility in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, Brigham commented, “We’ve implemented several protections to mitigate the likelihood of contracting the virus, and this also translates to protecting our customers as well. I always thought that I may be treating a cut or scrape on the hangar floor but never conducting a complete program to help protect ourselves from this pandemic. It’s rewarding to use both my maintenance and medical training in one setting. Bottom line; we’re open for business!”

AeroBrigham remains a prime governmental, parapublic, and civil provider of extensive maintenance, repair, overhaul, completion and systems integration for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, and the company’s service and hours of business remain uninterrupted.