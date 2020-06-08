AeroBrigham awarded Jamaica Defence Force Bell 429 integration contract

Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider AeroBrigham has announced the contract award of systems integration for nine Bell 429 helicopters destined for the Jamaica Defence Force. The company has inducted and is performing work on the initial two airframes at their main facility in Decatur, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area metroplex.

The extensive modifications involve sophisticated installations of AeroBrigham partner CNC Technologies’ mission suite that includes the Churchill Navigation moving map system, WESCAM MX-10 GEN IV camera system and the Troll System microwave downlink technology. Additionally, AeroBrigham will make comprehensive modifications to the aircraft avionics with Eagle digital audio system installations and REBTECH night vision compatible cockpit and cabin lighting system. The mission suite for operation by the tactical flight officer will be designed, fabricated and installed on the airframes by AeroBrigham.

The airframes will also be equipped at AeroBrigham with the revolutionary L3 Falcon III multi-channel airborne networking radio. Key features include mission critical voice with high-speed IP-networked data and full motion video, all with beyond line of sight transmission capability. All nine airframes are expected to be delivered by AeroBrigham between July 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking from the AeroBrigham facility, company co-owner, David Brigham said, “We appreciate the confidence that both Jamaica Defence Force and our partner CNC Technologies have in our ability to deliver on time and on budget with professional results. We’re open and operating with new protections for our employees and customers.”

AeroBrigham is based in North Texas and offers complete fixed wing and rotor wing maintenance and completion support as well as customized aircraft support solutions to fit any need.