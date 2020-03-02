AeroBrigham adds external load technology to offerings

Fixed- and rotary-wing MRO specialist AeroBrigham will exhibit new external load technology from Swiss Rotor Solutions during the Aerial Firefighting North America exhibition in Sacramento, California. The Maximum Pilot View Kit (MPVK) external load window technology is developed for the AStar series light single engine turbine helicopters and will be installed by AeroBrigham.

Utilizing a new single piece bubble door, the innovative lift window improves the field of view forward, aft, and directly underneath by a factor of 10 compared to current solutions. Pilot headroom when wearing a helmet also translates to improved safety and reduced pilot workload in and around the aircraft for all demanding external load operations.

The Swiss Rotor Solutions MPVK is the latest addition to the already comprehensive capabilities for customization, avionics, paint, interior and heavy maintenance offerings at AeroBrigham.

Speaking from company headquarters in Decatur, Texas, co-owner and president David Brigham commented, “We are pleased to add this option to our extensive catalog of capabilities. We look forward to presenting our mock-up with installed MPVK at the upcoming Aerial Firefighting North America 2020 in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5 on exhibit #513.”

AeroBrigham offers complete support for sales, installation, and training for both Airbus and Bell helicopter installations. AeroBrigham is an FAA FAR part 145 repair station in Decatur, conveniently located 30 minutes north of the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex.