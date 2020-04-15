Aero Precision Holdings LP makes new appointment to board of directors

Aero Precision Holdings LP announced that it has appointed Brad Morton, the former president of Eaton Corporation Aerospace Group, to its board of directors. In his 10 years at Eaton Corporation, Morton consistently drove year-over-year revenue growth by instilling operational excellence, and by strategically reshaping and strengthening the business through key acquisitions, divestitures and new international joint ventures.

Advertisement

Prior to Eaton Corporation, Morton spent 21 years at Honeywell Aerospace and the former AlliedSignal, where his roles included increasing responsibilities in the areas of project engineering, program management, sales and marketing, product support, manufacturing operations, and general management.

“We are delighted to bring on Brad Morton to the board of directors. His experience within our industry is unmatched and he will bring his wealth of knowledge and valuable insight from his service on the Kellstrom Defense board of directors. Having worked with Brad I can say with the greatest confidence he is the right person for the job and his expertise will help guide us on our strategic path forward,” said Darryl Mayhorn, CEO of Aero Precision Holdings LP.

Advertisement

Morton currently serves on the boards of Proponent and Noble Aerospace where he specializes in strategic distribution and manufacturing and provides strategic guidance to management in order to help them accomplish their business objectives and deliver quality solutions to their customers.

Morton holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana University. He has completed Thunderbird Consortium II at the American Graduate School of International Management in Phoenix and the Board Director Education and Certification Program at UCLA.