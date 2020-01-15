Aero Dynamix names new senior manager, sales and product support

Advertisement

Aero Dynamix, Inc. (ADI), a leading supplier of helicopter and fixed-wing illuminated panels and night vision goggle (NVG) cockpit solutions, has announced the appointment of Everett Horst as senior manager of sales and product support. Horst will be responsible for ADI’s continued success and execution for its sales team and marketing strategies. Horst will report to Aero Dynamix chief operating officer, Tonka Hufford.

“Everett’s strong background and experience in the helicopter and commercial aviation market segment will strengthen ADI’s position as the industry leader in illuminated panel and NVIS [night vision imaging solution] cockpit solutions,” said Hufford, COO of Aero Dynamix.

Horst brings 39 years of aviation experience in helicopter and fixed-wing operations to Aero Dynamix. His vast background in the field of aviation includes engineering, quality, manufacturing, program management, business development, government contracts and has a proven track record of working for and with major customers and OEMs in the industry. His knowledge coupled with his leadership experience uniquely qualifies him for this position at Aero Dynamix.