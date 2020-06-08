Aero Asset adds Philip Louis Amadeus as new sales director based in Europe

Aero Asset has named Philip Louis Amadeus as a sales director for the company. The experienced aviator will be based in London, expanding Aero Asset’s global footprint with sales directors now also in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

“Philip brings decades of fixed and rotary wing savoir-faire to Aero Asset. He draws from his experience as a pilot and commercial helicopter operator to deliver considerable expertise to clients,” said company co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy.

“Having flown over 10,000 hours and operated many helicopter models, he is equipped to guide buyers and sellers through the quirks and features of each model. His real-world knowledge of flight technology, performance and operational costs will prove an invaluable resource when navigating clients through the process of buying and selling aircraft,” Dupuy said.

“After flying and operating fixed and rotary wing aircraft for the past decades, I am excited to launch the next phase of my career in helicopter sales,” Amadeus said. “Aero Asset’s back office is impressive, and I am looking forward to becoming part of the sales team.”

Amadeus has compiled 10,300 flight hours during his flying career. He flew helicopters for the British Army Air Corps in Germany, Turkey and Norway. After flying Boeing 737s he returned to helicopters, flying B206s, AS350s and AS355s in the U.K., East Africa and Greenland.

In 1997 he launched an AOC charter operation in London with three A109s. More recently, he flew the AW169, and holds a current commercial license on AW109, AS350 and B206 aircraft. During his career he has flown in many types of environments and missions including: