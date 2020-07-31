AEM plans for continued growth with new 40,000-square-foot facility

Canadian avionics manufacturer, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM), has unveiled plans for a new state-of-the-art facility to meet growing demand, despite Covid-19 challenges.

Following a record year of increased sales and expanded capabilities in the research, development and manufacture of specialty aviation solutions, the 11 year old avionics company has outgrown its facility and are completing designs for its new 40,000-square-foot (3,716-square-meter) home in Kelowna, British Columbia.

“Our Western Canada location is just one of many reasons behind our success, but first and foremost, it’s our people,” explained Brian Wall, chief executive officer of AEM. “Lifestyle is important to the health and happiness of our employees, and our new home at the base of Knox Mountain will offer incredible amenities and greenspace for them to enjoy.”

The new facility has been designed for operational efficiency, while giving the 100-plus employees room to grow for many years to come.

“AEM has experienced substantial gains both in revenue and in our workforce,” explained Wall. “Our new facility will be bigger, more efficient, and will offer a better lay-out for improved processes, so we can continue to provide world-class products and services to our customers across the globe.”

Known best for their industry-leading loudspeaker systems selected for high-profile projects such as United Rotorcraft’s Sikorski S-70i Firehawk, AEM’s suite of products also include caution/warning panels, illuminated panels and keyboards, and a wide array of specialty audio products for both rotary and fixed wing aircraft.

Construction of the new facility is expected to being in the fall, with completion anticipated in July 2021.