ACR Group set to showcase leadership in aviation at HAI Heli-Expo 2020

ACR Group’s aviation business units SKYTRAC Systems, Latitude Technologies, Flight Data Systems, and ARTEX are exhibiting together for the first time at HAI Heli-Expo 2020.

After a string of recent acquisitions dating back to 2017, the brands will co-exhibit at Booth 7145 in Anaheim, California to demonstrate sales, engineering, and marketing synergies between the four organizations.

SKYTRAC Systems and Latitude Technologies, the service-led companies within ACR Group’s aviation division, share the most in common.

“Both companies utilize onboard hardware to drive high-value intelligent connectivity services including automated flight following, flight data monitoring, and push-to-talk voice and text communications through cellular and satellite connections,” mentioned Reuben Mann, marketing manager at SKYTRAC Systems. “They do, however, share different approaches to connectivity, making both brands ideal fits depending on their requirements,” he added.

SKYTRAC’s SATCOM solution enables organizations to access various services and features through an all-in-one device, the ISAT-200A. Also a value-added manufacturer (VAM) and a value-added reseller (VAR) to Iridium, SKYTRAC has unique opportunities to experiment with technologies and expand the reach of its SATCOM offerings to new markets with enriched connectivity and functionality.

In addition, the organization specializes in Real-Time HUMS solutions and has outfitted numerous AW139s in a joint partnership between CHC Helicopter and renowned helicopter manufacturer Leonardo, exemplifying technological leadership within the rotary-wing segment of aviation.

Latitude Technologies utilizes a modular approach with their connectivity solutions, allowing operators to select hardware specific to mission-critical requirements such as the ENode, which enables engine trend condition monitoring (ETCM), and the SkyNode S100, which enables automated flight following. Latitude’s units can also be combined as needed for specific and custom product/market fits, providing operators with added flexibility.

Also experts in aerial firefighting solutions, Latitude has led the industry for over 17 years through fully compliant and aircraft certified programs that fulfill United States Forestry Service (USFS) and other government agency contractual obligations. Their most popular offerings, the Air Tanker Information System (ATIS) and Additional Telemetry Unit (ATU) programs, are widely adopted by government agencies and private organizations.

Flight Data Systems and Artex are the hardware-driven organizations within the group. Flight Data Systems manufactures flight data acquisition solutions, and Artex specializes in the manufacture of Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs) and pilot-focused Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs).

Based out of Melbourne, Australia, Flight Data Systems specializes in the design and manufacture of a range of airborne and group support equipment and data acquisition hardware, including the newly launched SENTRY Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR), the Handheld Multipurpose Interface (HHMPI), and Modular Data Acquisition Units (MAU), providing a full suite of offerings from acquisition and storage through to the analysis of data. The company also provides flight recorder services and read-outs, utilizes in-house testing capabilities for crashworthiness, and has recently obtained a TSO for the world’s lightest and smallest Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

ARTEX designs and manufactures a wide range of Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs) for general, business, commercial, and military aviation applications. A global company with customers ranging from private pilots to the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and governments, ARTEX has developed and fielded the first alkaline battery powered 406 MHz ELT, the ELT 4000. This innovative system is available in fixed-wing or rotary-wing configurations and alleviates lithium compliance and hazmat shipping requirements.

ARTEX also offers the all-new ResQLink View buoyant Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), which will be on display at HAI Heli-Expo.