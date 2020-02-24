ACR Group announces the acquisition of FreeFlight Systems

The ACR Group has confirmed an agreement to acquire FreeFlight Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics systems that improve safety, efficiency and affordability for the aviation industry. FreeFlight Systems will report into ACR Electronics, Inc.

Headquartered in Texas, FreeFlight Systems specializes in technologies and solutions that bring the benefits of the NextGen airspace transformation to all segments of aerospace. Certified to AS9100 and ISO quality standards, FreeFlight Systems has built a strong reputation for delivering quality products with exceptional reliability and flexibility to its long-term client satisfaction strategy.

FreeFlight Systems will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary, retaining the existing management team, products, brand, locations, engineering capabilities, and sales. “FreeFlight Systems brings new innovative technologies that better completes our company’s avionics suite of products for our customers including ADS-B, SBAS/GNSS receivers, and flight management systems,” said Michael Wilkerson, vice president of ACR Aviation and government businesses.

FreeFlight Systems now joins the ACR Aviation group of companies which includes SKYTRAC Systems, Latitude Technologies, Flight Data Systems, and ARTEX. Together they provide every segment of the aviation market with high value solutions including emergency locator transmitters, flight data recorders, GADSS, ADS-B, flight management systems, data acquisition, monitoring, tracking, communications and flight data analysis.

“We’ve always made it our mission to make flying safer and more efficient with the highest-quality, longest-lasting, and most affordable products available,” said Tim Taylor, FreeFlight Systems’ president. “Both companies share common values and goals, with focuses on safety, product performance, and client satisfaction, and together we will continue to lead the industry in the development of critical technologies that supports the aviation industry.”

Financial terms of the acquisition will not be released.