Ace Aeronautics selected as awardee on KRACEn contract to support U.S. Navy

Ace Aeronautics, LLC was selected as an awardee on the kits, recovery, augmentation, components and engines (KRACEn) multiple award contract (MAC) supporting the United States Navy.

Commander, Fleet Readiness Center (COMFRC) awarded a 10-year, $6.1 billion enterprise contract vehicle to 42 small business industry partners on April 14, enabling U.S. Navy, government customers and international partners to procure aircraft maintenance services and sustainment support quicker.

The KRACEn is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) MAC that will provide maintenance services and support for single satellite sites, small aircraft quantities, personnel to augment government maintenance teams, and overhaul capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems. This is COMFRC’s first multi-billion contract award.

“Ace Aero is honored to support the United States Navy and its international partners with this KRACEn award. As a full-service contractor, Ace is poised to handle all aspects of available projects this contract offers to the U.S. Naval customers,” said Darrell Kindley, president and CEO of Ace Aeronautics.