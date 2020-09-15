Ace Aeronautics, LLC awarded GSA multiple award schedule contract

Advertisement

Ace Aeronautics, LLC recently announced the award of the multiple award schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This award will allow for U.S. Government Agencies and Program Offices to utilize Ace Aeronautics, LLC for engineering services, engineering system design and integration services, and supply and value chain management.

“ACE is excited to join the growing list of companies who can offer services through GSA,” said Ace Aero vice president of business management, Hans Ingold. “By using the GSA schedule, our customers have easy access to ACE’s world-class engineering and MRO services.”

Offerings through the GSA schedule contract feature comprehensive engineering services including cockpit design, sensor integration, avionics upgrades, aircraft upgrade and maintenance, and more. Services can be performed at ACE Headquarters in Guntersville, Alabama or at a customer site.

This announcement comes after Ace Aeronautics, LLC was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) #SR01944WI for the ACE DECK VL-60, the premier integrated flight deck for the Black Hawk. The issuance marks the beginning of a new era, as the first COTS IFR and RNAV certified flight deck upgrade for the UH-60/S-70 family of helicopters.