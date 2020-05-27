ACC Aviation partners with air ambulance systems specialist AeroMedical

ACC Aviation Group recently announced a commercial agreement with U.S.-based air ambulance systems specialist, AeroMedical.

Founded in 1979, AeroMedical pioneered the production of specialist emergency medical services (EMS) equipment for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and the organization has continued to lead the field in designing, certifying and manufacturing custom-built air ambulance systems.

The partnership will see ACC act as AeroMedical’s commercial representative, utilizing their worldwide presence and established airline and industry relationships to capitalize on new market opportunities.

“With the on-going situation surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak, we have seen an increase in demand for air ambulance capabilities, with a number of operators transitioning aircraft to support critical medevac and patient transportation efforts during the pandemic,” said ACC’s president — Americas, Jamie Harris. “AeroMedical’s engineering and medical expertise, combined with ACC’s global footprint and established relationships, will enable the two organizations to help meet the demand for airborne emergency medical capabilities worldwide.”

“AeroMedical has been a world leader in the manufacture of modular life support units and dedicated EMS systems for more than 40 years,” added Jerry Lee, AeroMedical’s global sales manager. “This partnership with ACC Aviation Group provides a platform from which to accelerate our business and we look forward to working with the ACC team and embracing the new opportunities that this relationship presents.”