AAR elects new member to board of directors

AAR, a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, has announced that H. John Gilbertson, Jr., retired managing director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The addition of Gilbertson increases the size of the board from 11 to 12 directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome John to our board of directors and look forward to his contributions,” said John M. Holmes, president and chief executive officer of AAR. “John’s extensive expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, advisory and mergers and acquisitions will bring valuable perspectives to our board as we focus on driving profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value.”

Gilbertson, 63, served as a strategic and financial advisor to clients of Goldman Sachs for 27 years as a managing director and as partner-in-charge of investment banking services for the Midwest Region. Before joining the firm in 1987, he held roles at Morgan Stanley, Bain & Company and Chase Manhattan Bank. He serves on the board of directors of Dover Corporation, a publicly traded company, and Meijer Inc., a privately held company.