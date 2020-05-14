AAD extends capabilities for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft

Posted on ; Advanced Aerospace Developments Press Release

Advanced Aerospace Developments GmbH (AAD), an approved design organization (EASA.21J.527) based in Germany, has widened its scope significantly.

Advertisement
AAD has obtained a substantial extension of its capabilities for fixed-wing aircraft (CS-LSA/VLA, CS-23/25), and an extension to EASA CS-VLR Very Light Rotorcraft. AAD Image

“Beside the already existing scope of minor changes, minor repairs and STCs for CS-27 and CS-29 helicopters, including flight test operation in our design organization, we recently have obtained a substantial extension of our capabilities for fixed-wing (CS-LSA/VLA, CS-23/25) and also for rotary-wing [aircraft],” said general manager and HoDO, Wolfgang Leistner.

Advertisement

“For the vertical branch this includes the extension to EASA CS-VLR Very Light Rotorcraft — a growing international market asking for design and safety solutions we are providing.”

The technical scope of AAD for all products includes avionics, cabin, structure and electrical systems. In-house testing capabilities for flammability and static strength complement AAD’s range of services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *