AAD extends capabilities for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft

Advanced Aerospace Developments GmbH (AAD), an approved design organization (EASA.21J.527) based in Germany, has widened its scope significantly.

“Beside the already existing scope of minor changes, minor repairs and STCs for CS-27 and CS-29 helicopters, including flight test operation in our design organization, we recently have obtained a substantial extension of our capabilities for fixed-wing (CS-LSA/VLA, CS-23/25) and also for rotary-wing [aircraft],” said general manager and HoDO, Wolfgang Leistner.

“For the vertical branch this includes the extension to EASA CS-VLR Very Light Rotorcraft — a growing international market asking for design and safety solutions we are providing.”

The technical scope of AAD for all products includes avionics, cabin, structure and electrical systems. In-house testing capabilities for flammability and static strength complement AAD’s range of services.