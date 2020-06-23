Watch: US Navy’s first CMV-22 carrier delivery tiltrotor arrives in San Diego

Advertisement

The U.S. Navy’s new CMV-22 tiltrotor carrier-based cargo aircraft continued its journey westward on June 11, arriving at Naval Air Station North Island in California.

Built partly by Boeing in Philadelphia, then completed in Texas by Bell, the Navy’s first CMV-22 Osprey first flew in January, was formally delivered to the U.S. government the next month and is now at home in California. Next year it will deploy into the Pacific in support of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group.

Back on the East Coast, at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron 204 (VMMT DET 204) graduated its first three “fleet nugget pilots” the same day.

“These three FRS roommates have been studying hard, and are heading out to California to join the fleet and check out their new ride,” Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing posted on Facebook.

Based on the Marine Corps’ beloved MV-22B, the CMV-22 will replace the C-2A Greyhound as the carrier onboard delivery (COD) aircraft delivering personnel, food, mail, ammunition and other cargo between land and carriers and between ships.

This first Osprey is assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, based at Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego. VRM-30 was established in late 2018 as the Navy’s first unit to transition from the C-2A Greyhound to the CMV-22. Photos of the Osprey’s arrival were posted to the unit’s Facebook page and that of Naval Air Systems Command.

The C-2 has performed the COD mission since the 1960s. Its replacement has greater cargo capacity, faster loading capability, improved communication. The Osprey also is able to transport engines for both the Marine Corps short takeoff and landing F-35B and the Navy’s carrier-based F-35C. When the Vinson next sails, it will mark deployment of both the CMV-22 and the F-35C.

Larger fuel sponsons on the CMV-22 increase its range to 11,050 nautical miles carrying 6,000 pounds. It also sports an HF antenna for air traffic control radio calls during long-distance oceanic routes and an internal public address system for transporting VIPs in the back.

Bell and Boeing are building at least 39 CMV-22s for the Navy under a $4.2 billion contract awarded in 2018.