Canadian Cyclone helicopter crashes in Ionian Sea

A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter operating from the Canadian ship HMCS Fredericton has reportedly crashed into the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy.

The vessel is a Royal Canadian Navy frigate that departed Halifax on Jan. 20, 2020 to participate in Operation Reassurance in the Mediterranean. It was accompanied by one of Canada’s new CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopters.

Canadian Armed Forces Operations on Twitter reported that contact was lost with the aircraft as it was participating in Allied exercises off the coast of Greece.

“Search and rescue efforts are currently underway. As this is evolving, we have no further information to provide at this time,” CF Operations tweeted.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information as it becomes available.