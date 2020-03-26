Helicopter product, support & services businesses that are remaining open during the COVID-19 crisis

At Vertical, we’ve heard from a number of helicopter product, support and services businesses that are doing their best to keep our industry moving during this global pandemic.

To ensure that operators can still access the support they need, here is a non-exhaustive list of companies who are still open for business in some capacity:

ICARUS Aero, Inc.

Alpine Aerotech

Turbolyft Aerospace — AS350/H125 parts and services

TracPlus

Tradewind International, LLC

Global Helicopter Service GmbH

Eagle Copters

Uniflight Global

Boeing Distribution Inc.

Aviation Blade Services, Inc. — Sikorsky rotor blade maintenance

Switlik Survival Products

IAC Ltd. — Rotor blade repair station

Helicol

Technisonic

This list will be updated regularly.