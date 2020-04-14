French startup offers remote lighting system for stadiums

A helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) copilot and a specialist in electrical components have created a remote lighting control system for small town stadiums, enabling crews to ensure they will find a suitable landing area when they take off at night.

European rules call for a crew not to depart at night until the landing area is properly lighted. However, not every small town has an employee in charge of switching on a light for EMS aircraft in such circumstances. EMS authorities do not have a directory for them either, Germain Martinez, president and cofounder of Helicoptere Ingenierie Systeme (HIS) in La Talaudiere, France, says.

HIS has designed a 3G/4G connected switch and associated webcam and weather station for a town to install at its soccer stadium — the usual landing spot for an EMS helicopter.

The operator therefore has an autonomous capability for lighting. It receives up-to-date local weather information, which is deemed particularly useful when the town is situated a typical 50 nautical miles from the base. The crew also makes sure the landing area is free from any obstacle.

HIS named the system e-boo, a play on words with the French for owl. It is priced at €3,000 (US$3,200) — “the cost of a lamp post,” says Martinez. “In a bit less than two years, we have sold it to about 50 municipalities [in center-east France].”

HIS provides the operator, on a free basis, with a web platform where the equipped landing areas appear. The crew can click on the destination and thus learn about weather, see the webcam’s image and switch on the light.

In the past, it regularly happened that 15-45 minutes were wasted before takeoff, looking for a way to switch on the light at the destination stadium. It also happened fog was found on site and the helicopter had to fly back to its base, while an ambulance was sent on the road, says Martinez.

A comparable system was developed by Centre Medical Heliporte in Bra-sur-Lienne, Belgium, but without the weather station.