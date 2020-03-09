FAA issues SAIB alerting R44 & R66 owners of potential battery leakage

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) to alert Robinson R44 and R66 owners of a potential leakage issue with some types of lead acid batteries.

The issue affects three batteries produced by Concorde Battery, Inc. – Robinson part numbers B237-7 and P/N B237-8 (for the R66), and B237-4 (R44).

“There have been a number of reports of lead acid batteries leaking electrolyte,” the bulletin states. “Although the batteries are of absorbed glass mat (AGM) technology, leakage has occurred for batteries installed on their side (posts not oriented up).”

Robinson has issued service information to re-orient some installations, as well as how to deal with any leakage. The FAA notes that Concorde has also incorporate improved procedures for batteries manufactured after January 2019 to minimize excess electrolyte.

The FAA recommends that owners and operators of the affected aircraft review and comply with R44 Service Bulletin SB-99 or R66 Service Bulletin SB-28.

Despite the need for an SAIB, the FAA said the issue “is not an unsafe condition that would warrant airworthiness directive” action.