Era completes waiting period for proposed Bristow merger

Era’s merger with Bristow has moved one step closer to completion after satisfying one of the closing conditions of the agreement.

The two companies announced their plan to merge on Jan. 24, with the resulting company, to be known as Bristow, emerging with a fleet of over 300 aircraft.

On Feb. 6, the two companies each filed a premerger notification and report form under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. On March 11, Era re-filed its HSR premerger notification and report form, with the required waiting period with respect to the HSR Act expiring on April 10.

The expiration of the waiting period satisfies a condition to the closing of the Merger. Other customary closing conditions still remain to be completed, including the approval of the merger by Bristow’s stockholders and the approval of the issuance of the shares in the merger by Era’s stockholders.