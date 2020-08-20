Jamaica’s Island Defenders, Rescue in the Swiss Alps, U.S. Military Rotorcraft Industry Outlook, Training Sea King Rescue Pilots, Modernizing the Uzbek Air Force, Defunding Police Aviation Units & more!
Introducing MoonBeam3: the faster, simpler way to disinfect your air ambulance
What’s the best way to disinfect an aircraft cabin? That’s something the air ambulance industry has always had to think about, but never more urgently than now, during the Covid-19 pandemic. And it’s not only air ambulance operators who are concerned about proper disinfection. With a growing body of evidence pointing toward pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic spread as drivers of the pandemic, aircraft operators in every sector are looking for ways to keep their personnel safe — and provide assurances to their customers, too.
Chemical sprays and wipes have been the go-to solution, but disinfecting a cabin completely with chemical treatments alone can be challenging and time-consuming, not to mention potentially damaging to some interior surfaces. Enter UV-C light.
Natural UV-C light normally doesn’t reach us because it’s filtered out by ozone in the atmosphere. This shorter-wavelength light causes irreversible molecular damage to RNA and DNA within minutes, destroying the ability of pathogens to replicate. Artificially generated UV-C light is a powerful and fast-acting disinfecting tool. Especially when combined with chemical cleaning, UV-C light can be highly effective in stopping the spread of many pathogens, including enveloped viruses like the novel coronavirus.
Germicidal UV-C systems are widely used in hospitals to combat healthcare-associated infections, but many of these devices are bulky and expensive. Diversey MoonBeam3, distributed by Daylight Medical, is a unique UV-C disinfecting system that is as powerful as anything on the market, but compact and portable. At just 44 inches (112 cm) tall and 15 inches (38 cm) wide, MoonBeam3 is a perfect solution not only for hospital rooms, but for ground and air ambulances, too.
MoonBeam3 has three powerful individually adjustable UV-C heads (emitters), each generating a broad umbrella of intense 254-nanometer-wavelength light. The articulating heads can be positioned vertically, horizontally and angled for optimal coverage of high-touch surfaces and equipment. In addition to disinfecting through direct UV-C exposure, MoonBeam3 generates ozone that destroys pathogens in a manner similar to hydrogen peroxide or bleach. The quantity of ozone, while not the primary disinfector, is enough to provide a secondary disinfecting benefit, but not enough to create a health hazard.
MoonBeam3 is also simple to operate: Just plug it in, position the arms, and press start. The system will automatically run one of four selectable cycle times — from 90 seconds to 10 minutes — and indicate when the cycle is complete. Built-in safety features will interrupt the cycle if motion or acceleration is detected, helping to guard against accidental human exposure to the UV-C light.
Covid-19 has created unprecedented demand for UV-C disinfecting devices, but the products being marketed to meet this demand vary widely in quality. MoonBeam3 is trusted in hospitals because independent laboratory testing has validated its efficacy against a broad range of pathogens — not only enveloped viruses like the coronavirus, but also non-enveloped viruses, Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, mycobacterium tuberculosis, and spores. MoonBeam3 is manufactured in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered establishment, and meets ISO 13485 and FDA Quality System Regulations.
The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing all of us to adapt to new ways of doing business. Many of these changes have been stressful, complicated, and time-consuming… but they don’t all have to be. When it comes to one of the most important tasks facing any aircraft operator — ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the cabin — MoonBeam3 offers a solution that is quick, easy, and cost-effective.
This article is sponsored by Daylight Medical. Learn more about the MoonBeam3 here.