Swiss giants Air Zermatt & Air-Glaciers announce merger

Swiss operating giants Air Zermatt and Air-Glaciers have announced they are to merge.

The two companies each have a storied history that spans back over 50 years, working at the forefront of mountain operations — and rescue, in particular.

Air-Glaciers has a rotary- and fixed-wing fleet that includes 15 helicopters, stationed at seven bases across Switzerland. Air Zermatt employs around 75 people, with a fleet of 10 helicopters at three bases.

Bruno Bagnoud, Air-Glaciers founder, CEO, and chairman of the board, will serve the new company as honorary president.

“This merging is definitely the right way forward,” the companies said in a joint press release announcing the move. “But even after the merger, there will always be two companies, two brands and two strong names. We will try to go a little bit together, but still remain distinctive and independent in the future. Always with the goal of becoming even better and more efficient.”

The regional anchoring of the two companies, with Air Glaciers primarily located in Lower Valais and Air Zermatt primarily in Upper Valais, will remain and both companies will have their own board of directors and CEO.

The constituent general assembly of Air-Glaciers SA, which will formalize the merger, will take place on April 4, 2020.