Mission-tailored to fit

From simple analog to today’s most-complex P25 (Project 25) radio systems, the complete line of airborne radios and audio panels from Technisonic Industries Ltd. (TIL) offers the only fully scalable solutions to meet your airborne, civil-support communication needs.

Take Technisonic’s TDFM-9000 series as an example. Each version is tailored to meet an operator’s individual mission requirements. As a result, the TDFM series radios can be found in just about every sector of public safety, from search and rescue to firefighting, emergency medical service and law enforcement.

With such a broad scope of missions and user requirements, Technisonic is constantly evaluating and implementing technological advances to ensure its users don’t get left behind. For example, the TFM-138B was one of the company’s first mission radios. Built specifically to meet United States Forest Service requirements in 1997, Technisonic has been building new versions of this “forest service” radio ever since. The original TFM-138B led to the next-generation, P25-capable TDFM-136, the -136A and now the current TDFM-136B. Throughout the years and changes, though, TIL has maintained the same user interface, “allowing users to jump into an aircraft that has a 136 series radio and understand exactly how it works,” explained Jim Huddock, business development manager.

In all of its radios, Technisonic recognizes the fast-changing tech environment. “We’ve gone from a relatively simple analog radio to P25 waveforms that are very complex,” said Huddock. “They’re turning into a computing platform as much as a radio platform.”

An important element of the company’s business is bringing customers the latest technologies. This requires keeping abreast of the next technology coming down the road. “Customer feedback is our very best source of information for that,” said Huddock. “It can be the installer, the procurement people, the pilot or the maintenance person. We always welcome their input and try to decide [if that] idea is good for all our customers. If so, we look at how we can implement it into our product.”

When asked about new technologies, Huddock said TIL is very excited about what it sees on the horizon.

“Right now, we are most excited about the new digital technology included on the Multi-Purpose Communications Port, or MCP, on all of our TDFM-9000 series radios. We took the time to develop and embed a new digital tie line capability on the MCP board. This new technology provides the next significant advancement in our communication equipment. Allowing a simplified two-wire digital connection from our radios to our upcoming TDAP-650 audio panels eliminates the traditional mass, weight and complexity of wires typically required to connect radios and audio systems. At the same time, this vastly simplifies the audio panel set up. This advancement will not affect the pilot/operator. However, on the installation side of the house, it is a major step forward in technology, wiring complexity and serviceability.”

Technisonic designs and builds its radios at the company’s facility in Mississauga, Ontario, while relying on its dealer and distributor networks for installations.

Training both on radio operation and installation is of critical importance. That is why Technisonic supports its dealers–and has a strong focus on the customer beyond the initial purchase.

“We’re not out to make just a sale; we build customer relations,” said Huddock. “We know these radios are not inexpensive items. That radio is going to be with the customer for five, seven or even 10 years, and we want them to know we’re going to be there in five, seven or 10 years. This is why we offer ongoing training and support and assure the reliability of the radio. This is a priority for the entire team at Technisonic.

“Support is one of the things we always try to do well. We are a mission communications company, which means when a mission arises, you have to fly. You can’t afford downtime because the radio doesn’t work. We recognize that each flight might be to save someone’s life or home, stop a crime, rescue someone off a mountain–it’s that type of urgency we feel.”

Huddock concluded that after selling thousands of radios over the decades, Technisonic had learned key things about its customer relationships. No matter what you build into your product, no matter how good it is, if your customers don’t understand its value to their operation, don’t get proper training on it or the support they need, the product is not going to be successful.

Technisonic will be showcasing its TDFM-9000 series radios and TDAP-650 audio panel with Digital Tie Line Technology at Heli-Expo 2020. The company encourages and wants to hear from its operators at the show.

“That’s the truest and largest value, as well as the best part of any show, getting to talk with the folks operating our equipment every day,” said Huddock. “That’s what gives us the insight and the inspiration for the next update or product. We can take valuable field experience and that insight and act on it.”