Experts of design

The motto that no request is too big or small is one that best describes aircraft completions and customization company AeroBrigham. With a 15,000-square-foot (1,395-square-meter) hangar in Decatur, Texas, AeroBrigham has the capacity and the team to take on the custom, one-off jobs that many helicopter operators look for.

“One thing that truly sets us apart is we’re not afraid to take on any job, no matter how small or large,” said David Brigham, president of AeroBrigham and co-owner of the company with his brother Danny. Together, the Brigham brothers have over 60 years of combined experience in the aviation industry.

With an extensive history of creating tailored solutions for customers, AeroBrigham is also experienced in getting the necessary approvals for aircraft modifications from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We do our homework before we apply for a field approval or STC [supplemental type certificate] from the FAA,” said David. “We know what kind of data the FSDO [Flight Standards District Office] or aircraft certification office needs in order to issue an approval, and we make sure it is all there when we submit the application.”

The company’s most recent STC completion was made specifically for Bell 505 operators. It is known as the Bell 505 Accessory Fitting. Designed to allow doors-off flights with the 505, the accessory fitting “takes the place of one of the aft seats, and attaches in the upper seat rail in the existing factory structure,” said David. “Then, it allows you to attach carabiners and harnesses to the fitting in the doorway to safely fly with the doors off.”

David said the company also plans to explore other aircraft that routinely fly doors-off–like the Airbus AS350 and Bell 407–and will manufacture similar fittings for those airframes next.

By combining the experience of the Brigham brothers with the know-how and creativity of AeroBrigham’s technicians, the company has become known for its quality and ability to fulfill over-the-top, custom requests.

A few of AeroBrigham’s custom modifications include video/data downlink systems for law enforcement and air medical operators; Wi-Fi systems for live streaming video from onboard cameras; carbon-fiber instrument panels; and the integration of moving maps, thermal imaging systems and searchlights.

Alongside these capabilities, the company offers full maintenance services, interior completions (including corporate/VIP) and refurbishments for the myriad of airframes produced by the major original equipment manufacturers, including Bell, Airbus, Leonardo, MD Helicopters and Boeing.

“We also have a reputation for delivering on shorter schedules than most of our competitors, and on budget,” said David.

Above all else, AeroBrigham has built and maintained a reputation for putting its customers first. If a customer is unable to bring their helicopter to the company’s facility for maintenance or completions work, David said AeroBrigham’s technicians will travel to them and complete the work at the customer’s shop.

“We’re a relatively small company, so we’re very nimble. It’s easier for us to react to customers’ needs.”

The company recently signed a contract that not only supports one of its new clients but simultaneously makes operations smoother for both AeroBrigham and its customers. AeroBrigham is the latest distributor of the Heliwagon–a remote-controlled landing dolly for helicopters that removes the need for tugs and tows.

A custom Heliwagon arrived at AeroBrigham’s facility in mid-November 2019, which the company has been using to transport aircraft at its facility and for customer demonstrations.

“We’re excited to have the Heliwagon here,” said David. “Just within the first few days of having it, we used the daylights out of it.

“We recently used it to move an aircraft in and out of the hangar for one of our customers, Caribbean Buzz Helicopters. They were able to fly the aircraft off and on the Heliwagon, and then took off from the platform for delivery.”

With so many aircraft regularly moving in and out of AeroBrigham’s facility, David said the Heliwagon is a “great tool,” and the company is more than happy to showcase the platform to its clients.

AeroBrigham prides itself on truly being there for its customers and their needs, every step of the way. It is a standard that the Brigham brothers established when they started the company in 2015, and it is one that is here to stay.

“We really strive to provide our clients with the very best modifications, systems integration, interiors, support and prices possible,” said David. “We just love what we do; it’s in our blood.”