Customer-focused flight solutions

As a customer-centric company, Airbus Helicopters is known for listening to its clients and then investing in improvements that help them meet their daily operational needs, no matter their mission or location.

Those missions range from aerial work (for which Airbus will be displaying improvements to its best-selling H125 at Heli-Expo 2020), to private and business aviation (for which it has launched a new partnership for a special edition ACH130). There is also the myriad of missions that the H160 is gearing up to perform in the next few years. And, there’s the multi-mission, five-bladed H145, which was unveiled at Heli-Expo 2019 and will be certified and entering service this year.

This dedication to customer-centricity is also the driving force behind the company’s new client portal and its resolve to help customers make the most of their data.

H125

With more than 650 deliveries over the last 10 years (representing 73 percent of the intermediate-single, aerial-work market), the H125 continues to raise the bar to meet the needs of its customers’ most-demanding missions.

Heli-Expo 2020 show-goers will discover an H125 with enhanced aerial-work capabilities. It will have the Maximum Pilot View Kit, which increases the pilot’s field of view; a new, compact glass cockpit instrument panel, for enhanced forward visibility without reducing the information offered to pilots; additional upper windows; and a first-limit-indicator (FLI) remote display on the customer’s smartphone or tablet, providing easy viewing of the FLI power limit while maintaining the external-load sightline. The H125 at Airbus’s Heli-Expo booth will also feature new avionics: the Garmin G500 TXi (GDU 700P) touchscreen with enhanced definition. A slightly larger version (GDU 1060) will be standard on all H125 deliveries starting in 2020.

ACH130

Airbus Corporate Helicopters has begun the year in exquisite style with the launch of its ACH130 Aston Martin Edition. This select edition is aimed at owners and pilots who appreciate the pleasures of possessing and driving high-performance, customized automobiles.

The ACH business unit spent well over a year in an intense collaboration, marrying its fundamental values of excellence, quality and service with the British luxury carmaker’s commitment to beauty, craft and automotive art. These efforts bring a new level of aesthetics and rigorous attention to detail to the single-engine helicopter market. Available in four external liveries with complementary interiors, each limited edition helicopter will feature Aston Martin’s iconic wings embossed onto luxury leather features tastefully positioned throughout the cabin.

The best customer experience possible

Ensuring its work results in the best customer experience possible is Airbus Helicopters’ driving priority on the customer support and service front. This means listening to its customers and then involving them in the development of new solutions that address their needs.

One example of a client-involved solution is the new-and-improved Airbus Helicopters’ customer portal, renamed from Keycopter to AirbusWorld. The revamped portal aims to simplify and streamline the user experience and interface. New functionalities include an online marketplace for consumables, and online communities to foster open dialogue between operators and with Airbus.

The company is also continuing its efforts to help operators make the most of their data by going paperless and using data analytics to make better decisions about flight operations and maintenance planning. As of January 2020, around 1,000 helicopters are now sharing data with Airbus Helicopters, while users of the company’s Flyscan predictive maintenance software are avoiding around two aircraft-on-ground events per aircraft per year.

Heli-Expo 2020 will also offer a fresh look at how the new H160 was conceived from the beginning with a fully digital customer support ecosystem in place. This solution was tested step-by-step from day one to offer the highest level of maturity upon entry-into-service.

H160

After accumulating around 1,500 flight hours, the H160 flight-test aircraft have finished the last of their certification flight tests. The prototypes are now being used to develop the specific and optional equipment required for the multiple missions for which the H160 will be used. These missions include emergency medical services (EMS), private and business aviation, oil-and-gas transportation, and search and rescue.

The H160 test aircraft are also continuing the company’s Operator Zero campaign. This effort is designed to fine-tune the maintenance plan and associated work cards, 3D technical publication, and tooling to ensure a smooth entry-into-service for this comfortable, next-generation, urban-friendly helicopter in 2020.

H145

The new, five-bladed H145 is on track to receive certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration this year. Two prototypes have clocked more than 400 flight hours in extensive flight-test campaigns in Germany, France, Spain, Finland and South America.

The tests in Chile, Bolivia and Argentina were crowned by the new five-bladed H145 landing atop Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the world outside of Asia, peaking at 6,962 meters (22,841 feet). It is the first twin-engine helicopter to land at this height, and it still had enough reserves in useful load to take two additional people on board. This feat proved that the new H145 could be used for EMS missions at this altitude while offering the safety margins of a twin-engine helicopter.

First deliveries of the new H145 are scheduled for the second half of 2020 for EMS, parapublic and VIP customers. The helicopter features an innovative, five-bladed, bearingless rotor that increases useful load by 150 kilograms (330 pounds), while also offering crew and passengers a smoother, more comfortable ride.